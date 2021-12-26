Head to Head Comparison: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) & Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Wetouch Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.60 $40.50 million $12.46 14.45 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus target price of $181.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 11.55% 32.32% 16.46% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

