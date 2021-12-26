Head to Head Comparison: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Truist Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.16 $4.48 billion $4.24 13.63 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.34 $312.32 million $6.47 14.51

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 25.94% 12.11% 1.44% Pinnacle Financial Partners 35.58% 10.62% 1.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Truist Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 1 8 4 0 2.23 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 8 0 2.89

Truist Financial currently has a consensus target price of $63.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Truist Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Insurance Holdings. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lendi

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.