HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $75.80 Average PT from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. 698,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,893. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -641.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $1,038,916. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.