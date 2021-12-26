Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,317 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 301.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

