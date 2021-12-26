Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,425 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,937,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,302,000. First American Bank grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $244.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $245.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

