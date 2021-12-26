Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,073. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEP. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

