Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $1.66 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,035,000 after acquiring an additional 782,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,505,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,886,000 after acquiring an additional 740,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

