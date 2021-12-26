High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.39. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 5,540 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWO. ATB Capital raised their price target on High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of C$68.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. Analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

