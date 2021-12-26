Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will announce $146.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $661.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $668.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $706.58 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $715.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

NYSE HLLY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

