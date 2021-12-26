Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

