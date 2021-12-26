Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK accounts for 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OZK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.43. 518,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,773. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.68. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

