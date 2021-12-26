Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vonage worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vonage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Vonage stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,374. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -296.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

