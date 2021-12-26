Horrell Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth approximately $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 237,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

