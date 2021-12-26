Horrell Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. 8,053,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,038,137. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

