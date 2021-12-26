iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.39.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark upped their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

TSE:IAG opened at C$72.18 on Friday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$53.95 and a twelve month high of C$76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.70. The company has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$243,100.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.