Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $1,250.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $8,551.12 or 0.17125942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00058952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.44 or 0.08068058 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,932.91 or 1.00004283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00072267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00052835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

