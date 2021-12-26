ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.01

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $19.40. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 2,349,292 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 94,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

