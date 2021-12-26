Iconic Trading Down 58.9% This Week (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded down 62% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Iconic has traded 58.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic has a market capitalization of $2,978.25 and approximately $7.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003951 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00031881 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Iconic

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Iconic is a blockchain based application platform that wants to make blockchain application integration more attractive for new parties by simplifying integration processes and adding practical user funcionality. ICN uses a new algorithm dubbed “ICONIC Stake” and has a total supply of 520 thousand coins. “

Iconic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.