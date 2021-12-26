IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,288 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 192,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $302.28. 345,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.71 and a 52-week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

