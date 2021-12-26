IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 67,186 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,186 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,104. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

