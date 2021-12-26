IMA Wealth Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 15,760.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,204 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 1.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 89,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 1,076,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.