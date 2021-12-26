IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 736 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,053,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.90. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

