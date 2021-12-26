IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 739 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $125.90. 88,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 146.40 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

