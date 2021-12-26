IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 7,185 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MS. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.