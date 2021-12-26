Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 1,809 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 31.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after buying an additional 90,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $135.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.