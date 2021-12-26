Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $134.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.84. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

