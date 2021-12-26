Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $87,000 Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,021 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 4.75.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

