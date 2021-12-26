Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 5,653 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 105,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

