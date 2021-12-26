Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,350 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.