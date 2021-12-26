Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Infosys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Infosys by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NYSE:INFY opened at $24.73 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

