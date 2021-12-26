ING Groep NV Acquires 638 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after buying an additional 510,247 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

