ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after acquiring an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $112.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

