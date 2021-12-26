ING Groep NV Has $1.72 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

