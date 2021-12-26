ING Groep NV Has $2.10 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $249.64 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $250.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average of $224.39.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,925. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

