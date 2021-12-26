ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 595.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

