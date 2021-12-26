ING Groep NV Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Toro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Toro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE:TTC opened at $99.32 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $92.62 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

