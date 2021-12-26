Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.81. 343,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,983. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

