InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INNV. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InnovAge has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.31.

INNV stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 861,517 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

