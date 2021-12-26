InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INNV. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InnovAge has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.31.
INNV stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 861,517 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.