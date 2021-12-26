Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000.

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

