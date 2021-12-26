Insider Buying: Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Buys 2,367 Shares of Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Rita Dhut purchased 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,662.99 ($6,160.64).

Shares of AIE stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £192.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 208 ($2.75). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.32.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

