Insider Buying: Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Purchases $39,403.65 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVLY opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 898,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

