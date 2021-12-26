Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $460,140.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 254.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 99,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

