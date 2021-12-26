Insider Selling: Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Sells $84,525.00 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

MERC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. Mercer International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

