Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,321,300.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.

MRNA stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

