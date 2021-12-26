Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. Intel reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intel by 34.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

