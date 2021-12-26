Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $161,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,189,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,785. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

