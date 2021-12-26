International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $150.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.33.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.63. 3,649,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

