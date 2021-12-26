Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Holdings Lowered by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $146.90 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.