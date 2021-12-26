IoTeX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77.93 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $77.93 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.14 or 0.00395600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

