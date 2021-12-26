iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,136,000 after buying an additional 240,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

